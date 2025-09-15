Carrollton man killed in boating crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ala. — A boat collision in Alabama Thursday night claimed the life of a metro Atlanta man.

According to Alabama officials, Dale M. Webb, 74, of Carrollton, died when the 1995 Stratos 17ft Bass Boat he was operating collided with a 2024 Veranda Vista 22ft Tri-toon Boat.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the area where Little River meets Big River on Lake Wedowee.

Berlin A. Owens, 73, of Woodland, who was a passenger in Webb’s boat, sustained injuries and was airlifted to Wellstar Kennesaw Medical Center in Kennesaw treatment.

Micah B. Cornett, 51, of Wedowee, who was operating the Veranda Vista boat, was not injured in the crash.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division is investigating the incident.

