Douglasville approves new prices for garbage pickup

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Starting Labor Day Weekend, the City of Douglasville will have new prices for their sanitation customers.

According to city officials, the new rates for residents take effect Sept. 1, with officials saying the “adjustments reflect the City’s commitment to maintaining high-quality sanitation services for all residents.”

The rate adjustments were voted in unanimously by members of the city council on Monday.

For those who may want to change their current sanitation service plans, or determine if they qualify for a senior rate option, the City of Douglasville has details online.

City officials said the rate changes were needed so “the City can continue to provide efficient and reliable sanitation services to all residents of Douglasville. The new rates reflect the current costs associated with maintaining and improving these essential services.”

The new rates for residents will be:

One 65-gallon container: $21.26 per month

One 90-gallon container: $24.53 per month

One 65-gallon and one 90-gallon container: $29.32 per month

Two 90-gallon containers: $31.61 per month

Senior Rate for one 65-gallon container: $10.90 per month

