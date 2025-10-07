Douglas County records system impacted by water damage, burst pipe

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County records system, which contains county commission documents, agendas and other municipal records, was damaged by a burst pipe.

“Our department is striving to return to normal operations after a large water pipe burst causing significant damage to our building and records,” a spokeswoman said.

It was unclear how extensive the impacts of the damage were on both the building and the records system.

Channel 2 Action News has requested further details from the county and is waiting for a response.

