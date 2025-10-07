Delta flight turns around over possible nose landing gear issue

ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines flight heading to Panama City Beach had to divert back to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday night.

Delta confirmed that the flight crew found a possible issue with the plane’s nose landing gear.

The flight landed safely and returned to the gate at 8:51 p.m. Passengers were put on another flight that left at 9:56 p.m. and landed safely in Panama City Beach.

Delta says it appreciated the passengers’ patience.

“Safety comes before all else and Delta teams worked to continue the flight Monday night on another aircraft,” a spokesperson said.

