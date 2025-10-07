Young Thug to hold benefit concert at State Farm Arena, tickets on sale this week

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Young Thug is planning a concert after pleading guilty in the YSL Rico case and serving over two years in jail.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, surprised fans with a performance outside the Fulton County Courthouse last month.

He pleaded guilty in October in the YSL Rico case.

The show comes on the heels of the release of his fourth album, UY Scuti.

Tickets for the Dec. 16 concert at State Farm Arena will be available for purchase on Wednesday.

