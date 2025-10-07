Gunman on the run after shooting, killing brother, sister in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing two people in DeKalb County.

Investigators said the suspect is Steven Adams, 25. They believe he could be driving a black Jeep Renegade with Georgia license plate number CYD 1768.

Officers believe he shot two people inside an apartment complex on Treecrest Parkway around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

The family who showed up to the crime scene told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that the two killed were a brother and sister.

Police have not confirmed that or their relation to the suspected shooter. Officers would only confirm that they believe this is a case involving domestic violence.

Neighbors waiting for answers sent condolences to the family who lost the two loved ones.

“My heart definitely goes out to the families. I can’t imagine what they’re dealing with and what they’re going through right now. It’s really horrible,” said Jordan Bennett. “I hope everything can be done to catch the person involved and give the family some closure and peace.”

The DeKalb County Police Department warns anyone who sees Adams not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

