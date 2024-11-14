3 men learn their fate after Douglas County Sweet 16 shooting that left 2 dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three men convicted in a shooting at a Douglas County Sweet 16 party in March 2023 that left two teenagers dead have now been sentenced to prison.

Kingston Cottman, Timothy Coleman Jr. and Tahkel Beverly Smart were found not guilty on murder charges last month. Cottman and Coleman were convicted of aggravated assault, gang and gun charges. Smart was convicted of a single gang charge.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in the Douglas County courtroom when all three men learned their sentences. He’ll have the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

Smart was sentenced to 20 years in prison for violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Cottman and Coleman were sentenced to a collective 320 years in prison on all of the charges they were convicted of.

Samuel Moon, 15, and Aj’anaye Hill, 14, were killed in the shooting prosecutors have described as a gang shooting. Several other teens were wounded in the shooting.

