Douglas County teen named one of the word’s best Soap Box Derby racers

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All of 16-year-old Alexa Garren’s favorite things are on four wheels.

“I’ve always loved fast cars. Ever since I was little,” Alexa said.

It was way back in the 2nd grade when she first climbed into a soap box racer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This is our 4th generation of racing that Alexa is part of,” her father, Roy, said.

It started with Alexa’s great-grandfather in the 1930′s. She’s part of a Soap Box Derby dynasty.

For those who know racing, it’s kind of like Team Penske.

“I like Rick Hendrick but I like Penske too,” Roy said.

Except Alexa has probably won more races. Hundreds and hundreds of them.

She and her dad are preparing a car for the International Soap Box Derby World Championships in Ohio where she is a reigning champ. They have another car ready to ship to Europe for the German National Championships.

She likes muscle cars too. Her other car is a Dodge.

“I actually have a Challenger that I drive sometimes! I have my permit,” she said.

TRENDING STORIES:

But her heart is in the Soap Box Derby, where her racer is known as “Spartan Girl.”

“They definitely know that Spartan Girl is Alexa Garren’s car. I definitely like it,” Alexa said.

The International Soap Box Derby World Championships are next week in Akron, Ohio, and the German Soap Box Derby Championships are in September.

The U.S. Olympic Bobsled Team is also watching Alexa.

She might be a future bobsled pilot. Her dad says it’s a similar skill set.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Video shows man throw brick through car window to steal computer, tools





©2024 Cox Media Group