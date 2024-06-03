Doraville mother of 4 vanished a year ago today. GBI renews calls for information

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Monday marks one year since a DeKalb County mother of four vanished. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is renewing calls for information in her disappearance.

Family hasn’t seen or heard from Ebony Varner since the morning of June 3, 2023 near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Interstate 285 in Doraville.

The GBI later found her car about 30 miles away in Riverdale, but no signs of Varner.

“Her kids need her. We as a family, we’re in the dark and it’s a total loss for us right now,” family members told Channel 2 Action News when she disappeared a year ago.

On Monday, the GBI posted about Varner’s case in an effort to renew the public’s interest.

Anyone who has information can contact the Doraville PD at 770-455-1000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the GBI’s website here or calling 1-800-597-8477.

©2024 Cox Media Group