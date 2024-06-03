16-year-old arrested in shooting death of Gwinnett man after neighbors hear scream, gunfire

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a man was found dead in a Gwinnett County neighborhood Saturday night.

Callers reported hearing gunshots and screaming in the area of Gwens Trail around 11:30 p.m. June 1. Officers found 28-year-old Terrence Weston dead from a gunshot wound.

Ryan Abreau, 16, of Lawrenceville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police said the shooting appears to be drug-related and that Abreau will be charged as an adult.

