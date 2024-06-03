Teen accused of hitting, killing 4-year-old in Mall of Georgia parking lot released on bond

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager accused of hitting and killing a 4-year-old in the parking lot of Mall of Georgia has been arrested and released on bond.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Jacob Johnston hit and killed Abigail Hernandez in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods on March 10. Hernandez was with her father and 7-year-old sister at the time. They were both injured, but survived.

RELATED STORIES:

When Gwinnett police completed its investigation, they determined the driver should not face criminal charges. They said Johnston stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

The DA’s office said they decided to seek charges after seeing the video about the incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“That’s the beauty of our system is that the decisions don’t merely rest with one authority. We have checks and balances,” a DA’s office staff member said. “Periodically, the DA’s office and the police will see things slightly different, but it rests in our domain whether we pursue it and go forward.”

Johnston was booked into jail on May 31 on charges of second-degree homicide by vehicle and reckless conduct. It’s unclear if he was arrested or turned himself in. Each charge could carry up to a year in prison.

Johnston posted a $59,000 bond and was released on June 1.

Gwinnett DA charges driver who hit, killed 4-year-old in Mall of Georgia parking lot

©2024 Cox Media Group