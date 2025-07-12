Dog rescued from deplorable conditions in north GA home had its vocal cords removed

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — More than 250 animals were rescued from a north Georgia home this month. But one dog’s new owners said she learned its vocal cords had been removed.

Cindy Bice, a Chattanooga, Tenn. attorney, told WTVC that she has always had a deep love for animals. So when she saw Miracle, who was unable to walk or keep her tongue in her mouth, she had to help.

Miracle has improved and is now able to walk, but Bice says her veterinarian told her that, at some point, Miracle’s vocal cords had been removed, rendering her unable to bark.

Nathaniel Levon Curington, 44, and Aimee Renee Curington, 45, were arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into 256 animals found at their home.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture says that each of them faces seven counts of cruelty to animals.

“This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse and neglect we have seen, and I am confident these individuals will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

Authorities told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that the dogs, mostly French Bulldogs and Pomeranians, were rescued from what they described as an illegal puppy mill and hoarding situation.

It’s unclear when Miracle’s vocal cords were removed or if other animals in the home also had their vocal cords removed.

