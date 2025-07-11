2 arrested after more than 250 animals rescued from north Georgia home

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are now facing charges after hundreds of animals, some dead, were found in their north Georgia home.

Nathaniel Levon Curington, 44, and Aimee Renee Curington, 45, were arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into 256 animals found at their home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Department of Agriculture says that each of them faces seven counts of cruelty to animals.

“This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse and neglect we have seen, and I am confident these individuals will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

Officers spent 14 hours at the Trenton home in Dade County rescuing the 256 animals, some of which were dead.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that the dogs, mostly French Bulldogs and Pomeranians, were rescued from what they described as an illegal puppy mill and hoarding situation.

“I have never groomed this many dogs in one day, especially in such horrific condition. Their fur was so badly matted I actually had to use a surgical grade blade on their skin to get underneath the mats,” vet tech and groomer Sarah Mozzott told Regan.

The 18 dogs at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter should be ready for adoption in about two weeks.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group