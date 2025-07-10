Northwest GA couple charged in animal cruelty case

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested in relation to an animal cruelty case.

On Wednesday evening, Dade County deputies conducted two arrest warrants at a home on Sells Lane.

This is after the Georgia Department of Agriculture began investigating an ongoing animal abuse case.

Deputies arrested Nathaniel Levon Curington,44, and Aimee Renee Curington,45, both of Trenton, Ga.

The couple is each charged with seven counts of animal cruelty.

The pair was booked into the Dade County Jail.

