City of South Fulton says it has fired employee for conduct violation

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton says it has fired an employee after an law enforcement investigation determined the employee violated the city’s standards of conduct.

“Unethical behavior has no place in the City of South Fulton. The employee has been terminated, effective immediately. We are committed to maintaining a workforce of high-caliber professionals who operate with integrity and accountability,” City Manager Sharon D. Subadan said in a statement Thursday.

In a news conference, Police Chief Keith Meadows said the fired employee is Hal Moon, an employee for two and a half years.

He was arrested and booked.

Meadows said the employee “undermined the integrity of the planning and zoning department.”

This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. will have more on this story.

