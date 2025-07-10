City of South Fulton says it has fired employee for conduct violation

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton says it has fired an employee after an law enforcement investigation determined the employee violated the city’s standards of conduct.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“Unethical behavior has no place in the City of South Fulton. The employee has been terminated, effective immediately. We are committed to maintaining a workforce of high-caliber professionals who operate with integrity and accountability,” City Manager Sharon D. Subadan said in a statement Thursday.
In a news conference, Police Chief Keith Meadows said the fired employee is Hal Moon, an employee for two and a half years.
He was arrested and booked.
Meadows said the employee “undermined the integrity of the planning and zoning department.”
This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. will have more on this story.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group