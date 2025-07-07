Metro shelter says dogs rescued from deplorable conditions should be up for adoption soon

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Forsyth County and other metro Atlanta animal shelters are caring for some of the nearly 270 dogs rescued last week from a home in Dade County, Georgia, near the Tennessee border

“With the many dogs being rescued, it was an all-hands-on-deck situation. They were in bad shape. We had our whole team helping out, bathing them, grooming them, and cleaning them up,” Humane Society of Forsyth County CEO A.J. Seliga said.

Authorities told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that the dogs, mostly French Bulldogs and Pomeranians, were rescued from what they described as an illegal puppy mill and hoarding situation.

Many were found in poor health, malnourished, and showing signs of neglect. Forsyth County took in 18 dogs. Many had fur matted down with feces and urine.

“I have never groomed these many dogs in one day, especially in such horrific condition. Their fur was so badly matted I actually had to use a surgical grade blade on their skin to get underneath the mats,” vet tech and groomer Sarah Mozzott told Regan.

The dogs at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter should be ready for adoption in about two weeks.

“Our volunteers and teams were giving them hugs and lots of love. Just excited to see them get a second chance,” Seliga said.

