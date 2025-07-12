You can now visit former Pres. and first lady Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s burial site

PLAINS, Ga. — The burial sites for former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter are now open to the public.

The Carters were laid to rest at their former home in Plains, Georgia.

Since their passing, the residence is now part of Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.

“Despite their extensive global travels and influence, the Carters chose their cherished hometown of Plains, Georgia, as their burial site, the town where their lives began, surrounded by the community they loved,” the National Park Service wrote.

Their gravesites sit in the middle of a memorial garden designed by Rosalynn Carter near a pond that Georgia’s favorite couple built together.

She was interred there after her passing in November 2023.

The former president was laid to rest next to her in January 2025 after his passing the month before.

Channel 2 Action News was there as the nation and the people of Plains said their final goodbyes to former President Carter through a series of funerals and parades.

