DNR sinks retired barge off the coast of Georgia to help create artificial reef

In its latest attempt to help rebuild reefs of the coast of Georgia, the Department of Natural Resources has sunk a retired barge to help create an artificial reef.

Before sinking it, the 130-foot barge was thoroughly cleaned and inspected by the Coast Guard “to ensure all hazardous materials and pollutants were removed.”

“Artificial reefs like this one play a critical role in supporting Georgia’s coastal fisheries,” said Paul Medders, CRD’s Habitat Enhancement and Restoration Unit lead. “They not only improve fish habitat but also create exciting new opportunities for anglers and divers.”

You may remember that in 2023, MARTA donated eight retired rail cars to help create artificial reefs.

The rail cars were dismantled down to the bare car shell and harvested for spare parts.

All oil, grease, and solvents were removed from the cars before they were submerged.

Reefing is performed between mid-April and early November to avoid contact with the North Atlantic Right Whale and other endangered species.

This current project was funded by the sale of Georgia recreational fishing licenses and through the Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Act.

“Artificial Reef A is one of more than 30 permitted reef sites managed by CRD off Georgia’s coast. Each reef is carefully planned and monitored to promote healthy marine ecosystems and to enhance recreational fishing and diving experiences,” the Georgia DNR said in a news release.

