MARTA shares video of coral reef growth in sunken rail cars off Georgia coast

GEORGIA — Just before the 2023 holiday season was over, MARTA sunk two decommissioned train cars off of the Georgia coast.

Channel 2 Action News was there as the journey started, watching as MARTA and Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials loaded the two 20-year-old MARTA cars onto trucks and drove them down to Savannah.

Once in Savannah, the two train cars were sunk so they could find new life as the base of artificial coral reefs. They were intended to attract fish and other marine rife in their new role.

Both train cars were taken south of Tybee Island, where they were set up to be a new habitat for sea life in the making.

Seven months later, MARTA officials have shared video of how the cars have gotten on track, fostering the spread and growth of coral and other sea life.

