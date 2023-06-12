MARTA to sink 8 rail cars into ocean off Georgia’s coast

ATLANTA — MARTA is preparing rail cars to be used as an artificial reef off the Georgia coast.

Once submerged at the bottom of the ocean, the cars will provide a stable habitat for marine life.

Artificial reefs mimic some of the characteristics of a natural reef and attract fish and other marine life.

They are a popular attraction for fishermen, divers, and snorkelers.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) reefed rail cars off the coast of Georgia in the early 2000s.

The rail cars will be dismantled down to the bare car shell and harvested for spare parts.

All oil, grease, and solvents will be removed from the cars before they are submerged.

Reefing is performed between mid-April and early November to avoid contact with the North Atlantic Right Whale and other endangered species.

MARTA is intending to transport the first two cars in August to the coast near Savannah by freight rail.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will then transfer the cars to barges and place them in the water.

MARTA has identified six other cars for possible reefing in the future.

The cost to dismantle, clean, and transport the eight cars is just over $2.1 million.

