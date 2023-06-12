Atlanta-based Delta crew member sent to hospital after emergency slide deploys inside plane

ATLANTA — A Delta crew member was taken to the hospital after an emergency slide deployed inside one of their planes over the weekend.

It happened Saturday when a flight from New York to Los Angeles was diverted Salt Lake International Airport.

The Boeing 767 was having an unrelated maintenance issue when the emergency slide was accidentally deployed after the plane was on the ground.

TRENDING STORIES:

A crew member was taken to a nearby hospital for a precautionary evaluation because of the incident.

In a statement, Delta said: “The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority at Delta. We apologize to our customers on flight 520 on Saturday for the experience they had. Delta teams are fully investigating.”

Delta said the 168 passengers impacted by the emergency landing were quickly put on another plane to LA that same evening.

RELATED NEWS:

Delta Airlines Flight Training (WSB-TV)





©2023 Cox Media Group