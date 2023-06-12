Georgia Aquarium banning certain types of strollers starting next week

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia Aquarium is banning certain types of strollers starting next week.

The aquarium will no longer allow strollers larger than 29 inches wide and 52 inches long, or wagons, wagon strollers, jogging strollers, ride-ons or push cars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials said they changed the policy “in order to ensure guests of all ages and abilities can maneuver through the Aquarium safely.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone who needs to use a special stroller or wagon for medical or sensory purposes is exempt.

Children two and under get in free at the aquarium. The previous policy advised against bringing larger strollers, but didn’t ban them.

The standard stroller width is around 26 inches and about 45 inches tall. Jogging strollers are often longer, sometimes more than 50 inches in length.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A complimentary stroller check is available at each theater.

Anyone who has questions is asked to contact 404.581.4000 or hospitality@georgiaaquarium.org.

Video shows woman dancing on top of APD car as hundreds gather in busy intersection

©2022 Cox Media Group