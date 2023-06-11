8-foot gator in Georgia swamp ‘chased’ out of territory by a bigger threat

FOLKSTON, Ga. — A Georgia gator that has been followed with a tag by University of Georgia researchers was moved out of its territory recently.

Researchers said that it’s currently alligator mating season and ‘large males are moving around and pushing smaller males out of their usual territory.’

Meaning, the 8-foot male, who lives at the Folkston entrance to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge was most likely pushed out of its territory by an even bigger male.

Researchers said they were only able to recognize this phenomenon due to satellite tags.

Since the gator was initially tagged back in August of 2022, it had never traveled more than a half mile from its home.

Researchers said they will track whether the gator eventually returns to its home.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen previously spoke with University of Georgia researchers about the role climate change will play on reptiles, such as alligators, moving forward.

If you are interested in learning more about gators, consider sponsoring a tag that supports conservation research.

