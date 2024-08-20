DNC 2024: Jimmy Carter’s grandson to speak on former president’s behalf

CHICAGO — The Democratic National Convention started Monday in Chicago with the first night capped off by President Joe Biden’s speech passing the torch to Kamala Harris.

The DNC will also feature remarks from former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. As for Jimmy Carter, his grandson, Jason Carter, said he will speak on the former president’s behalf on Tuesday.

Jason Carter isn’t a stranger to politics and campaigns himself. He served as a Georgia state senator and also ran for Georgia governor back in 2014.

He told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month that his grandfather, who turns 100 on Oct. 1, is looking forward to voting for Harris. Early voting for the 2024 general election begins in mid-October.

Jason Carter recently sat down with Channel 2′s Justin Farmer and said that even though his grandfather is in his final days, he is still inspiring the world.

“This is a good man who has done remarkable things with his life and has taken the opportunities that he was given and used them to do good,” he said.

Carter told Farmer that Georgia has never been more nationally politically significant than it is now.

“Georgia sits in a remarkable moment, and is in a remarkable place in this election,” Carter said. “Just two years ago, we had an election where we elected a Republican governor and a Democratic senator in the same election. And that means that there is a group of people in Georgia who really will look at candidates, make decisions and aren’t locked in these partisan divides. The fact that those people exist in this state at this moment, I think puts Georgia at the very center of this presidential election.

Carter said he’ll spend this late summer and fall working for the Democrats but also planning for his grandfather’s 100th birthday celebration.

