Jason Carter says Georgia sits ‘in a remarkable place’ as we get closer to the 2024 election

ATLANTA — Jason Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, says Georgia has become the epicenter of the 2024 election and he will be helping to make Vice President Kamala Harris become the next President of the United States.

Channel 2′s Justin Farmer went to the Carter Center on Wednesday and sat down with Carter.

Carter said while the Carter Center itself is non-partisan, he is a Democrat, one who’s going to do some campaigning for Harris. But he told Farmer that he’s no zealot.

“I spend some time thinking and dealing in a partisan way, but for the most part I think all of us as people, look at who the human beings are that are putting themselves out for office, what is it that they stand for, what do they represent,” Carter said.

As chairman of the board of trustees of the Carter Center, he told Farmer that Georgia has never been more nationally politically significant than it is now.

“Georgia sits in a remarkable moment, and is in a remarkable place in this election,” Carter said. “Just two years ago, we had an election where we elected a Republican governor and a Democratic senator in the same election. And that means that there is a group of people in Georgia who really will look at candidates, make decisions and aren’t locked in these partisan divides. The fact that those people exist in this state at this moment, I think puts Georgia at the very center of this presidential election.

Carter said he’ll spend this late summer and fall working for the Democrats but also planning for his grandfather’s 100th birthday celebration.

