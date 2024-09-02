Dick's Sporting Goods victim of apparent cyberattack, breach of confidential information

ATLANTA — Sports retail giant Dick’s Sporting Goods has disclosed that an unauthorized third party was able to breach confidential data in a likely cyberattack.

The company said it discovered the data breach on August 21 and that it immediately got its cybersecurity experts to investigate and contain a threat, according to Reuters.

The breach exposed part of the company’s IT systems, according to SecurityWeek.

The company disclosed the breach in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Officials did not say how the attackers gained access to the system or whether the attackers had access to customer’s personal information.

At one point, the company locked employees out of their accounts and shut down internal email systems, Axios reported.

The company said they don’t believe the attack was “material” and that it didn’t affect business.

The company operates more than 850 stores including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Moosejaw, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, an online store, a mobile app, Dick’s House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, and mobile live streaming platform GameChanger.

Company officials are continuing to investigate and federal law enforcement has been notified.

There are 10 Dick’s Sporting Goods in Georgia, including stores in metro Atlanta, Macon, Hinesville, Augusta, Savannah, Brunswick, McDonough, Columbus, Bluffton and and Pooler.

