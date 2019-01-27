0 DFCS accepts ‘shared responsibility' after kids are found buried

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is changing how it responds to some reports of abuse following the deaths of two children in South Georgia who had extensive histories with the agency, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

DFCS said it is accepting “shared responsibility” with others and trying to improve after declining to act on warning signs that Elwyn “JR” Crocker Jr. and his younger sister Mary Crocker could be in danger.

The children were found buried behind their home in Effingham County on Dec. 20. Documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed DFCS declined to investigate a 2017 report claiming that JR had been brutally beaten a year earlier. Experts told the AJC the agency should’ve looked into the report.

In an interview with The AJC last week, DFCS interim director Tom Rawlings defended the agency saying he believed the employee followed policy, which relies on workers’ judgment to determine if “historical” information shows a child is in imminent danger.

On Wednesday, Rawlings sent employees a memo directing leadership to start working to change the policy, he said. Meantime, he told workers to take “dated” reports of abuse more seriously, especially in cases where the children could be isolated and where DFCS has a history with the family. When dismissing the 2017 report, DFCS knew JR was being home-schooled, which Rawlings said could in some cases contribute to isolation. Child welfare agencies rely largely on school employees to discover and report abuse.

In a statement Friday, Rawlings said DFCS shared “responsibility” with other agencies and neighbors who now regret not acting on warning signs in the Crocker case.

“Those who knew the children have expressed a sense of responsibility and regret for not coming forward with their concerns sooner,” he said. “They are not — and should not be — the only ones. We have a shared responsibility. ... Our response to a tragedy such as this must be to first acknowledge our role in identifying and responding to children who are in danger and then to take action to improve our system as a whole.”

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is still waiting for a cause of death to be determined in the deaths of the kids, who were both 14 when detectives believe they were last seen alive — JR in November 2016, Mary in October 2018.

But the children’s father, Elwyn Crocker Sr., 50, has been charged with child cruelty and concealing a death. The same charges have also been filed against his wife, Candice Crocker, 33; her mother, Kim Wright, 50; and Wright’s boyfriend, Roy Anthony Prater, 55. Candice Crocker’s brother, Tony Wright, 31, has been charged with cruelty to children. All remain in jail. Authorities say none of them have lawyers; a spokesperson from the Effingham County public defender’s office told the AJC it’s unclear if the office will take the case.

DFCS had been involved with the family in 2012 and 2013, guiding Elwyn and Candice Crocker through counseling and parenting classes after accusations that JR had been hit in the face by Tony Wright, records show. DFCS closed the case in 2013 after the father and step mother convinced the agency they would protect the kids from abuse.

In 2017, a student, who used to be a neighbor of the family, decided to speak up to a school counselor about what she said had happened to JR a year earlier. She said she was in the next room while a relative beat JR with a belt for an hour and a half. The alleged assailant then made the boy drop his pants to show off the red marks, which were supposed to be a punishment for stealing.

The girl identified the alleged assailant as “Kim,” JR’s “grandmother,” the documents say. Rawlings said he believes the girl’s account makes clear that Kim Wright, who is actually a step grandmother, is the woman the girl was referring to.

Rawlings reiterated Friday that he believes workers had followed policy. The rule was meant to help the agency accomplish its broader goal of striking a balance between preventing unwarranted intervention in families’ lives and protecting endangered children, he said. The policy relied on the premise that a dated story of abuse wasn’t enough to suggest a child was currently in danger.

That premise, Rawlings said, has shown itself to be flawed.

This story was written by Joshua Sharpe for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

