BATON ROUGE, La. - Authorities say shootings in two parishes in Louisiana have left five people dead. Authorities identified a suspect, who is still at large.
Officials say the Saturday morning shootings happened in Ascension and Livingston parishes, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of New Orleans.
The suspect has been identified as Dakota Theriot, 21.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, were shot and killed in Gonzalez. The victims were the suspect's parents, according to the Associated Press.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard also confirmed on Facebook that three deaths happened in his parish on Saturday.
Those victims were identified as Billy Ernest, 44; Tanner Ernest, 18; and Summer Ernest, 21.
Detectives are now searching for Theriot, who is wanted on suspicion of first-degree-murder, illegal use of weapons, and home invasion.
Ascension sheriff’s spokeswoman Allison Hudson says authorities believe the shootings in the two parishes are connected, and investigators from both jurisdictions are working together.
Police believe he is driving a 2004 gray Dodge pickup truck.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
