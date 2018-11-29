ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines has rolled out facial recognition equipment for international travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for what it calls the first biometric terminal in the United States -- and is now making plans to expand the technology in Detroit.
Atlanta-based Delta in September announced plans to make the international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson into a biometric terminal, including facial recognition at check-in, at the security checkpoint, at gates and at Customs.
Passengers can essentially show their faces to a camera instead of showing identification or a boarding pass.
TRENDING STORIES:
During boarding, the use of facial recognition saves an average of two seconds per passenger, or a total of nine minutes for boarding of a wide-body plane, according to Delta.
The airline plans to next expand facial recognition at its Detroit hub to all of its international gates at the McNamara Terminal in the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
It will then roll out facial recognition throughout the Detroit terminal in 2019.
This article was written by Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}