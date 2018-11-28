0 16 U.S. Postal workers took bribes to deliver cocaine in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Sixteen U.S. Postal Service workers in metro Atlanta were sentenced to federal prison for accepting bribes, some as low as $250, to deliver cocaine, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia said in a news release Tuesday.

They each received sentences between three and nine years, federal officials said.

Federal agents first learned of the crimes in 2015 while investigating a drug trafficking organization in Atlanta, according to the release.

Drug traffickers bribed the postal workers to deliver the drugs because they believed they were less likely to be caught by law enforcement officials.

To catch the postal workers, federal agents posed as drug traffickers looking for postal employees delivering packages of cocaine in exchange for money while law enforcement officials recorded the interactions.

TRENDING CONTENT:

Here is a list of metro Atlanta postal workers sentenced in the crime:

Cydra Rochelle Alexander, 33, of Riverdale, was a letter carrier assigned to the Ralph McGill Carrier Annex and Central City Branch of the Atlanta Post Office. She pleaded guilty to the crime on Nov. 27, 2017, and was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release. Alexander must also pay $4,500 in forfeiture.

Aurthamis O. “Tank” Burch, 47, of Snellville, was a letter carrier assigned to the Doraville Post Office. He pleaded guilty to the crime Dec. 11, 2017, and was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Burch was also ordered to pay $1,500 in forfeiture.

Kawana Rashun Champion, 36, of Jonesboro, was a clerk assigned to the North Springs Branch of the Sandy Springs Post Office and the Central City Branch of the Atlanta Post Office. Champion pleaded guilty to the crimes Feb. 20 and was sentenced to nine years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release. He must also pay $10,500 in forfeiture.

Eleanor Lolita Golden, 55, of East Point, was a letter carrier assigned to the West End Branch of the Atlanta Post Office. She was sentenced to six years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release. Golden pleaded guilty to the crime Dec. 20, 2017, and was ordered to pay $4,500 in restitution. She also went by the alias Eleanor Johnson.

Tonie Harris, 55, of Decatur, was a letter carrier assigned to the Sandy Springs Post Office. Harris pleaded guilty to the crime on March 20 and was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release. Harris must also pay $1,450 in restitution.

Leea Janel Holt, 39, of Atlanta, was a letter carrier assigned to the Old National Branch of the Riverdale Post Office. Holt pleaded guilty to the crime on Aug. 28 and was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release. She was ordered to pay $4,500 in restitution.

Clifton “Cliff” Curtis Lee, 43, of Lithonia, was a letter carrier assigned to the Sandy Springs Post Office. He pleaded guilty to the crime on Feb. 28 and was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Lee was also ordered to pay $1,800 in restitution.

Shakeed Anilah Magee, 41, of College Park, was a letter carrier assigned to the West End Branch of the Atlanta Post Office. Magee was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release. Magee pleaded guilty to the crime Nov. 14, 2017, and was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.

Horace Manson, 41, of Roswell, was a letter carrier assigned to the West End Branch of the Atlanta Post Office. Manson was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to the crime Jan. 29 and ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.

Olivia Marita Moore, 26, of Atlanta, was a letter carrier assigned to the Old National Branch of the Riverdale Post Office. She pleaded guilty Jan. 5 and was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release. She must also pay $4,500 in restitution.

Eddie Nash, 64, of Decatur, was a letter carrier assigned to the West End Branch of the Atlanta Post Office. He pleaded guilty Dec. 14, 2017, and was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release. Nash must also pay $3,000 in restitution.

Jeffrey A. Pearson, 61, of Austell, was a letter carrier assigned to the Decatur Post Office. He was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release. Pearson pleaded guilty to the crime Feb. 1 and was ordered to pay $2,000 restitution.

Rodney Antwain Salter, 34, of Jonesboro, a letter carrier assigned to the Martech Branch of the Atlanta Post Office. He was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release. Salter pleaded guilty on Dec. 20, 2017, and must also pay $3,000 in restitution.

Frank Webb, 41, of Lithonia, was a letter carrier assigned to the Central City Branch of the Atlanta Post Office. He pleaded guilty Jan. 30 and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release. Webb must also pay $3,000 in forfeiture.

Katrina Nicole “Trina” Wilson, 39, of Fairburn, was a letter carrier assigned to the West End Branch of the Atlanta Post Office. She pleaded guilty on April 12 and was sentenced to eight years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Wilson must also pay $9,500 restitution.

Harvel Donta “Dante” Young, 41, of Atlanta, was a letter carrier assigned to the Westside Annex Branch of the Marietta Post Office. He pleaded guilty to the crime on May 1 and was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Young was also ordered to pay $1,800 restitution.

This article was written by Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.