Delta flight carrying Carolina Panthers slides off airport taxiway, gets stuck in mud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A flight from Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines carrying the Carolina Panthers home from a preseason game slid off the taxiway early Friday morning.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed that flight 8660 ran off the taxiway after landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

According to flight tracking website Flight Aware, the plane left Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport at 12:45 a.m. and arrived in Charlotte at 2:41 a.m.

Delta says that none of the 188 passengers on board were injured and were able to deplane directly on the taxiway.

The Associated Press reported that the plane got stuck in the mud and was unable to move.

Channel 2 Action News’ sister station WSOC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina spoke with an NFL source who confirmed the Panthers were on board the plane.

The Panthers were returning from a 17-3 preseason loss Thursday night against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

It’s unclear if wet weather stemming from Tropical Storm Debby, which rolled through the area earlier in the day dumping several inches of rain and causing some power outages, might have played a factor.

Panthers coaches and players have an off day Friday following the game but are expected to resume practice Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

