Woman shot twice at DeKalb gas station before crashing car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned someone shot a woman twice in the back at a DeKalb County gas station.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is LIVE on the scene as investigators search for the shooter, right now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The victim was shot at a Citgo gas station at Rockbridge Road and Harriston Way in Stone Mountain around 12:45 a.m Monday. After being shot, she pulled out of the parking lot, crossed the street and crashed up an embankment.
TRENDING STORIES
- Local football player who took date to prom after cancer diagnosis passes away
- Clark Atlanta student allegedly killed by roommate, boyfriend laid to rest
- 17-year-old north Georgia teen fights for his life after car accident
Police found the woman in the crashed car on Rockbridge Road, not far from the gas station.
She was shot twice in the back.
Detectives have not said if they think she was shot outside the car -- and then got back in, or while she was behind the wheel.
The victim is stable at a local hospital.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}