Woman shot at DeKalb County motel prompts SWAT response

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Friday night shooting incident prompted the DeKalb County Police Department to request assistance from the SWAT team.

A 39-year-old woman was shot by her 17-year-old son around 10:16 p.m. on Friday at a motel on Memorial Drive.

When police got to the motel, they found the woman, who was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was “contained in one of the motel rooms,” police said, and they requested SWAT to help secure the location.

In an overnight update, police said SWAT officers were able to safely take the 17-year-old suspect into custody, identifying as the victim’s son and confirming he was charged with aggravated assault.

While both the woman and her son were not identified, police said the victim’s condition had been updated to non-life-threatening and her son was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

No other information was made available.

