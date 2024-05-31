Skeletal remains found in Tennessee identified as 20-year-old last seen leaving Gwinnett jail

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Remains found earlier this year in rural Tennessee have been identified as a 20-year-old woman who was last seen leaving the Gwinnett County jail last year.

Maury-Ange Faith Martinez, 20, was reported missing out of Gwinnett County on Aug. 28, 2023. She was last seen leaving the jail at 2:20 p.m.

Her last known location was in unincorporated Cobb County near Powers Ferry Road.

On Jan. 5, 2024, human skeletal remains were found in rural Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the remains belong to Martinez.

The M.E. did not reveal a cause of death or say if investigators suspect foul play is involved.

Anyone who may have seen Martinez around the time of her disappearance is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit at (770) 499-3945. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

