Woman heartbroken after service dog mauled to death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Years after fighting for our country in Iraq, Cherice Jackson found herself in another fight: for her best friend and therapy dog.
Jackson said she couldn’t stop two pit bulls from mauling her dog, named Ms. Pooh, to death.
“It’s probably the worst thing I’ve ever seen. I felt like I couldn’t do anything. I feel like I failed her," Jackson said.
She details the terrifying attack and what she wants done to the animals that killed her best friend
