Woman killed, driver hospitalized after overnight crash on I-285 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday on Interstate 285.
At about 3:48 a.m., officers responded to the crash on I-285 westbound at Ashford Dunwoody Road.
Officers found a car and a truck involved in a crash with people trapped in both vehicles.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators say a white Scion began changing lanes towards the GA 400 exit ramp.
At the same time, a red Ford F-250 was entering I-285 westbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road.
The two vehicles collided at the bottom of the entrance ramp.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 teens, 1 adult arrested after deadly double shooting at north Ga. party
- Metro Atlanta solicitor general pleads guilty to accessing government funds unlawfully
- Man found guilty for murdering 19-year-old Gwinnett County woman
The driver and passenger of the Scion were trapped in their car and had to be extricated by DeKalb County firefighters.
The passenger of the Scion, a 33-year-old woman, died at the scene. Her name was not been released.
The driver was hospitalized and was stable.
The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group