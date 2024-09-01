Woman killed, driver hospitalized after overnight crash on I-285 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday on Interstate 285.

At about 3:48 a.m., officers responded to the crash on I-285 westbound at Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Officers found a car and a truck involved in a crash with people trapped in both vehicles.

Investigators say a white Scion began changing lanes towards the GA 400 exit ramp.

At the same time, a red Ford F-250 was entering I-285 westbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road.

The two vehicles collided at the bottom of the entrance ramp.

The driver and passenger of the Scion were trapped in their car and had to be extricated by DeKalb County firefighters.

The passenger of the Scion, a 33-year-old woman, died at the scene. Her name was not been released.

The driver was hospitalized and was stable.

The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

