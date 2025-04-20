VIDEO: Man busted for active warrant during traffic stop in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A traffic stop last month in DeKalb County led to an arrest.

On March 10, just after 2 a.m., Brookhaven police were patrolling Peachtree Road when they spotted a car whose registered owner had an active warrant for a probation violation related to drugs.

Bodycam video shows officers detaining the suspect. Brookhaven police said the warrant was confirmed.

During the search of the vehicle, officers said they found 1.13 ounces of cocaine and 1.06 ounces of methamphetamine.

The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested. He’s charged with a probation violation warrant and trafficking cocaine.

