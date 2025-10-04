Ukrainians displaced by war can get new passports in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Chamblee Mayor Brian Mock is partnering with the Embassy of Ukraine to host a two-day event at Chamblee City Hall on Oct. 4 and 5, providing passport and visa services to Ukrainian nationals.
The event, taking place at 3518 Broad Street will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both days.
The event aims to assist Ukrainian citizens displaced by the war.
This marks the fourth annual visit by the Embassy of Ukraine’s Consular Services team to Chamblee, offering support with legal identity documentation, social welfare benefits and crisis assistance.
