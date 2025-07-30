Tucker testing new ‘smart city’ lights for its public trails, park system

The city of Tucker is testing new smart city technology to enhance visibility and connectivity along its public trails and park system.

The initiative, in partnership with Comcast Smart Solutions, involves installing smart lighting equipped with cameras and Wi-Fi routers along trails in downtown Tucker.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Micah Seibel, Assistant to the City Manager, explained that the smart lights are connected to the internet and can eventually incorporate video analytics and AI to monitor the trails in real-time.

The smart lighting system is designed to enhance public safety by providing camera vision of the trail system, especially in areas away from major streets and under trees.

The lighting fixtures, which appear similar to decorative street lights, are integrated with technology that does not clutter the poles.

The project will eventually tie into the new downtown park under construction, Tucker Town Green, which will feature a stage, seating areas, and a lawn.

“So this also compliments large events, large gatherings,” Seibel said.

The goal is to expand the smart lighting to cover four and a half miles of new paths currently under design.

The Town Green, a $6.5 million project, is set to open by late October.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group