State investigating metro Atlanta man accused of defrauding investors out of thousands

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has launched an investigation into a metro Atlanta man accused of defrauding multiple people out of tens of thousands of dollars through a questionable investment scheme.

Channel 2 Action News has learned the case involves Gregory Johnson, owner of ARP Petroleum Products, an Atlanta-based company at the center of multiple fraud complaints.

Eric Willingham is one of several victims who say they trusted Johnson with their money, only to be left with broken promises and empty pockets.

He told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that he invested nearly $8,000 in 2018 after Johnson claimed the money would be returned within 14 days with profit.

“You know the term ‘fighting mad?’ That’s how I feel with this,” Willingham said. “The documentation that he had, the knowledge of the product—it really made me feel comfortable about investing.”

But the return never came.

Willingham took Johnson to court and won. A judge ordered Johnson to repay the $7,700. Years later, Willingham said he still hasn’t received a dime.

Last month, Channel 2 Action News reported on two other men, Michael Roberson and Edward Wright, who said they were persuaded by Johnson, a fellow church member, to collectively invest over $40,000 with similar promises of doubled returns.

“He’s doing this all in the name of the Lord,” Willingham said.

After seeing Channel 2 Action News’ reporting in June, Willingham realized he wasn’t alone.

“I recognized his voice,” Willingham said. “And said, ‘Yeah, I’ve been a victim of this also.’”

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office confirmed to Lincoln that it now has an open investigation into Johnson.

The agency is urging anyone else who may have been victimized to come forward. If you’ve been victimized, you can file a complaint here.

Johnson has not returned calls from Channel 2 Action News, but in a prior phone interview, he said, “There are circumstances that are all behind that… they will be fully paid within a reasonable amount of time.”

All victims told Channel 2 Action News that they have not received a dime from Johnson. Willingham said he’s glad the state is getting involved.

“Because he’s (Johnson) going to keep going. This is his way of life,” Willingham said.

