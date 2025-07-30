Ronald Acuña Jr. going back on the Braves injured list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hits keep coming for the Atlanta Braves, but not from the bats like fans have hoped. All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will be added to the 10-day injured list. He’s the latest player added to the long list of injuries for Atlanta.

“It’s an Achilles thing, it’s going to take a while,” manager Brian Snitker told reporters during his postgame remarks. “He’ll go on the IL and hopefully in 10 days or so it’ll clear up.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Braves removed Acuña for right Achilles tightness during Tuesday night’s loss to the Royals. Acuña told reporters in the Braves clubhouse that he first felt discomfort after he scored from first base in Monday night’s win.

“I think it definitely got worse today. I told them yesterday,” he said through his translator, Franco Garcia. “Everyone said, ‘Hey, take the day if you want, you can have the day off. But I’ve just missed so much time already with injuries. I don’t want to miss any more time.”

Acuña just returned to the team in May after his recovery from a left ACL injury that ended his 2024 season early. The Braves star previously tore his right ACL in 2021, the year Atlanta won the World Series.

On Tuesday night, Acuña tried to hold back the tears when he was asked if he was worried that his latest injury could be significant.

“Of course. It’s an injury. I’m worried,” he said, adding it hurts when he tries to put pressure on his leg.

TRENDING STORIES:

Injuries have not been kind to the Braves this season. All five pitchers on the team’s Opening Day starting rotation are currently on the injured list.

AJ Smith-Shawver will miss the rest of the season after Tommy John surgery. Reynaldo Lopez hasn’t returned since his right shoulder injury opening weekend. Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach and Grant Holmes are all on the 60-day IL.

Third baseman Austin Riley just returned to the Braves last week after he spent a stint on the 10-day injured list for a strained right abdomen.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group