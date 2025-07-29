Atlanta United honors Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients at match

ATLANTA — Patients overcoming pediatric illnesses were honored during Atlanta United’s Pediatric Illness Awareness match against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United partnered with the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to honor the strength and resiliency of patients during the match.

Barzi, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which caused him to have his leg amputated, walked on stage to hit the golden spike. He also designed a special scarf for the match that highlighted special moments of his life.

Alejandro, who lives with sickle cell anemia, served as Atlanta United’s honorary captain.

Colton, who was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphatic leukemia two years ago, rang the honorary bell at halftime. For him, it was a special ceremony that marked the end of his cancer treatment.

And Rowan, an avid Atlanta United fan who recently had his appendix removed at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital, was the in-stadium graphic designer.

