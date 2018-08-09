Tucker neighborhood target of more than a dozen break-ins, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police say thieves broke into nearly a dozen homes in one community over the past several weeks.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington obtained surveillance video of one of the many break-ins in the Smoke Rise community in the unincorporated area of Tucker.
DeKalb County police said one of the three people they are looking for in the crimes are on were caught on surveillance video.
According to police, one suspect went around the back of the home, while two other suspects were up front.
In about a dozen other cases, police say the thieves broke into homes, specifically in the Smoke rise neighborhood, and stole expensive jewelry and other items.
