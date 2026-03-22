Tucker city council weighing pet breeder restrictions, litter registry

TUCKER, Ga. — The Tucker City Council is weighing new regulations on pet breeding and public animal sales in the city limits.

In December 2025, Channel 2 Action News reported when a litter registry ordinance took effect in the whole of DeKalb County.

The county ordinance requires pet owners who breed dogs, cats or rabbits register the litters. The ordinance itself ordered that litters or pregnant pets be registered by Jan. 1.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Building on a statewide law passed in July, which banned the sale or display of dogs, cats and domestic rabbits in public areas, Tucker is considering further local regulations on the same.

The city proposal also weighs the addition of a litter registration requirement in the city limits.

TRENDING STORIES:

In DeKalb County, the cities of Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody have adopted local ordinances regarding pet sales, breeding and related items.

Tucker leaders are considering further restrictions as the county experiences as pet overpopulation crisis, which city leaders said threaten public safety, health and general welfare while costing taxpayer funds.

As written, the ordinance proposes additional mechanisms to enforce state law and county rules within Tucker’s bounds.

At Monday’s city council meeting, the ordinance will be back up for discussion.

The DeKalb County pet litter registry can be found online here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group