14-year-old arrested in shooting deaths of 2 teens in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 14-year-old was arrested and will be charged as an adult in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens in South Fulton, police announced Sunday, March 22.

Channel 2’s Cory James said the South Fulton PD’s Fugitive Unit took Keyshawn Hughes into custody without incident in connection with the shooting deaths of two boys ages 14 and 16 on Tuesday, March 17.

Hughes was tracked down at a local church on Fairburn Road.

He is accused of shooting and killing 14-year-old Jeremiah Carter and 16-year-old J’mauri Smarr near Fortune Point.

Teens killed in South Fulton shooting J'Mauri Smarr and Jeremiah Carter, students at Banneker High School in College Park, were killed in a shooting Tuesday.

Both teens were Banneker High School students.

Officers said the shooting may have stemmed from an earlier argument.

James spoke with the sister of J’mauri Smarr days after he was killed.

“He was just very goofy and playful. All he wanted to do was play. He’d jump in the car with me and go places. He just loved going out the house. He was always laughing and dancing. There was never a dull moment,” said Chrisiyah Smarr.

Police said Hughes has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a person younger than the age of 18.

He was taken to the South Fulton PD’s Roosevelt Precinct.

“This arrest reflects the renewed focus, energy, and accountability our department is bringing to violent crime,” said Dr. Cedric Alexander, Interim Public Safety Director. “Our officers and investigators are utilizing proactive, intelligence-led policing strategies to move swiftly, act decisively, and ensure those responsible for these acts are brought to justice. This is the level of commitment our community deserves, and it is the standard we will continue to uphold.”

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