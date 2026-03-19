2 teens killed in South Fulton: Shooting may have stemmed from earlier argument

Investigators spoke Thursday about the shooting that claimed the lives of two high school students in a South Fulton neighborhood.

Police on Tuesday night found J’Mauri Smarr, 16, and Jeremiah Carter, 14, suffering from gunshot wounds. The two Banneker High School students later died from their injuries.

Cedric Alexander, South Fulton interim public safety director, said it was early in the investigation, but the shootings may have stemmed from an earlier dispute, Channel 2’s Tom Regan learned.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting.

Students and staff at Banneker said Wednesday they were stunned over the shooting deaths of two classmates.

The high school had counselors available for those who needed emotional support in dealing with this loss.

“I can’t really explain it, but if you were there, you would know the vibes were off,” a student said, describing the mood inside the high school as many mourn the deaths of two fellow students.

The student, who didn’t identify himself, said he knew Jamauri.

“We didn’t talk that much, but he was a cool person to me. So it’s kind of sad,” he said.

J’Mauri’s mother started a GoFundMe to help cover her son’s funeral expenses and other costs.

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