Here’s the scoop: Zoo Atlanta bringing visitors new way to beat GA heat

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is bringing visitors a new way to beat the heat with the addition of another vendor for its on-grounds food offerings.

Just in time for spring and summer, Zoo Atlanta said it is welcoming Ben & Jerry’s as its latest culinary companion.

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The zoo will now feature a Ben & Jerry’s store offering scoops, milkshakes, cones and sundaes Thursday through Sunday form 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Each year, Zoo Atlanta strives to raise the bar on the quality of the Zoo experience for our Members and guests through new opportunities, offerings, and food, beverage and concessions options that truly highlight the fact that Zoo Atlanta is a place where there is something for everyone,” Jennifer Smith, Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to add such a beloved ice cream brand to the treats our visitors can look forward to enjoying this spring.”

With the addition of Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop at Zoo Atlanta, visitors and fans can expect the brand’s “iconic super-premium ice cream and non-dairy desserts.”

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