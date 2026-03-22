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Temperatures reach near record highs in metro Atlanta area

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Temperatures reach near record highs in metro Atlanta area
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Temperatures are in the mid 80s in the metro Atlanta area this Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the day will stay sunny and dry before some clouds come in Monday.

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Monday temperatures will stay warm before cooling Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for an isolated shower each day.

Later in the week, Deon says temperatures will warm back up.

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