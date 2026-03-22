Temperatures reach near record highs in metro Atlanta area

Temperatures are in the mid 80s in the metro Atlanta area this Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the day will stay sunny and dry before some clouds come in Monday.

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Monday temperatures will stay warm before cooling Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for an isolated shower each day.

Later in the week, Deon says temperatures will warm back up.

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