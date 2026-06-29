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Power back on in Palmetto after major outage caused by fallen tree

By Kimberly Wright, WSBTV.com
Power outage Palmetto Georgia Power is working to restore power after a fallen tree cut a transmission line. (Source: City of Palmetto/Facebook)
By Kimberly Wright, WSBTV.com

PALMETTO, Ga. — The city of Palmetto said in an update that power has been restored to the city. This comes after a fallen tree caused a major power outage that has lasted several hours.

A Channel 2 photographer on the scene saw that the power had been restored.

The tree fell across transmission lines along Collinsworth Road, which cut power to “most residential and many commercial areas in Palmetto,” the city said.

Georgia Power worked on “extensive” repairs to the transmission line, the city said in a social media post.

Palmetto’s Electric, Fire, Police, and Public Works departments responded to the power outage and put out a fire caused by the downed lines. They remained on the scene to assist.

The power outage came during one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Cooling centers were made available for those who needed out of the heat.

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