Pollen count surges to extreme as temperatures rise in metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — The metro Atlanta area is experiencing near-record high temperatures with spring underway.

Along with the heat, the Atlanta Allergy & Asthma pollen count shows the amount nearly tripled from Saturday to Sunday.

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Sunday’s pollen count was in the extreme range, reaching 2,792.

Sunday’s increase follows an even larger pollen count surge from Saturday’s 996, a more than quadrupled amount of pollen compared to Friday’s count of 245.

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The main pollens blanketing the metro area Sunday came from pine, oak, sweet gum, sycamore and birch.

It’s not just trees putting pollen out and causing potential stuffy noses and scratchy throats.

Grass, mugwort and dog fennel are also seeding the fields, adding to the extreme pollen count in the metro area.

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